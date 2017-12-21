Just one week left in Courier FREE subscription promotion, and Thank You, readers!

Time has flown by!

We look up, and it’s already Christmas. Just yesterday was Halloween, just last week was the Fourth of July, it seems. But alas, Santa and Bambi are back, as is the famous Eat ‘N Park TV commercial of that lovable Christmas tree givin’ that precious star a helping hand.

Christmas, such a hectic time, I’m not even certain you have enough time to read this column! It’s also been hectic here at the New Pittsburgh Courier, but there is always, always time for us to pause for a great cause, and that cause is you, our wonderful readers.

I’ve been at this “managing editor thing” here at the Courier for eight months now, and it’s remarkable to interact with you on so many fronts—writing stories, delivering papers in Homewood, East Liberty, the Hill, Penn Hills, etc., promotional winners who come to our office, and just the general chattin-it-up at Giant Eagle, McDonald’s, the August Wilson Center, The local YMCAs, Carnegie Libraries, and local churches.

We at the Courier are committed to reaching as many people as possible with our niche product, as we improve the product every single day. You may have heard about our free Christmas promotion…it’s our way of keeping more people in our community informed about the news affecting us. From now until Dec. 29, 2017, you’re able to purchase a 6-month ($25) or 1-year ($45) subscription for a friend, family member, or co-worker…. and then, we will give you the same exact subscription, for yourself, FREE! Yep, it’s a buy-one-get-one. It’s the least we can do to show our appreciation for all the support you’ve given us over the years. Call 412-481-8302, ext. 134 to participate in our Christmas promotion. Remember, the promotion ends Dec. 29, 2017, so I invite you to give our Brenda Hill a call, ASAP! 412-481-8302, ext. 134 and get someone the perfect Christmas gift…the New Pittsburgh Courier right in their mailbox.

Additionally, over this past year I’ve been afforded the opportunity to work with some outstanding Courier staff members and contributors. It’s wholly apparent that they look at their occupation as more than “just a job.” This…is…the…Courier! Over 100 years of publication, over 100 years of history, a legendary brand that is entrenched in American historical significance. Those I’ve encountered are working tirelessly to keep the focus on African Americans in Pittsburgh, and the many positive facets that occur in our community.

So, without further ado, thank you to our Courier leaders, Rod Doss (editor and publisher) and Stephan Broadus (Assistant to the Publisher), our Steel Valley Ironmen fanatic, office manager Allison Palm; staff writer Christian Morrow; Brenda Hill in circulation; advertising coordinator Ashley Johnson; Arlene Walker, super big Penguins fan, graphic designer Kathy Yocum; our very cool graphic designer Debbie Roach; the life of the party, Debbie Norrell; classified’s own Camille Robinson; our newspaper distributors, Jeff Marion, Mr. Alfred Brown, and the new guy, Kevin Brown; photographers Ricco J.L. Martello, Gail Manker, Brian Cook (he does top-notch videos, too), John Ford, Xavier A. Thomas, Tationna Smalley, Will McBride, Thomas Sabol, and Brotha Ashley Woodson; and our contributing writers Genea L. Webb, Diane I. Daniels, C. Denise Johnson, Jackie McDonald, Renee P. Aldrich, Paige K. Mitchell, movie scene queen Merecedes J. Howze, Karen Harris Brooks, Tene Croom, Smokin’ Jim Frazier, Aubrey Bruce, Bill Neal, Mike Pelaia, Kori Johnson, Atiya Irvin-Mitchell, Emmai Alaquiva, Timothy Cox, Briana L. White, Teresa Renee Hunt, J. Pharoah Doss, Louis “Hop” Kendrick, and former managing editor Ulish Carter, who welcomed me with open arms.

OK, OK…I know…you’ve got some last-minute presents to buy, so time is short…in closing…

Merry Christmas! From all of us at the New Pittsburgh Courier.

Rob Taylor Jr.

rtaylor@newpittsburghcourier.com

412-481-8302, ext. 135

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: