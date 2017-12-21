‘Absolute Travesty’: Black Lawmakers Slam GOP Tax Overhaul

Within hours after Congress passed a sweeping overhaul of taxes, Black and Democratic lawmakers took to social media to slam Republicans for catering to corporations instead of the middle-class, and for dismantling the cornerstone of Obamacare, the individual mandate.

The measure, passed the House 224 to 201 Wednesday, is a far-reaching plan by Republicans to overhaul the tax code, according to The Washington Post. The next stop for the hard-won measure is Donald Trump‘s desk, where it is scheduled to be signed into law.

Democrats unanimously opposed the bill, along with 12 “no” votes from Republicans. The House vote came after the Senate approved an identical measure early Wednesday morning,

The plan is slated to cut taxes in 2018 for most households, with by far the largest benefits going to the wealthy, The Post wrote.

A majority of the tax breaks are scheduled to expire at the end of 2025, which would force a large swath of the middle class to pay more in taxes.

Here is how some Democrats responded to the measure:

83% of the benefits of this tax bill go to the top 1% over the next decade. Americans won’t forget that Republicans chose to enrich corporations over middle-class families. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 20, 2017

It's an absolute travesty that Senate Republicans chose corporate profit over the American people tonight. We will not forget. #GOPTaxScam — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 20, 2017

The #GOPTaxBill wasn't created for hard-working Americans, it was created to give the richest 1% more tax breaks.. — Rep Cedric Richmond (@RepRichmond) December 19, 2017

Trump took a moment to celebrate the passage of the measure Wednesday during the last cabinet meeting of the year, namely he celebrated what he called the repeal of the Affordable Care’s Act individual mandate.

“When the individual mandate is being repealed, that means Obamacare is being repealed,” Mr. Trump said. “We will come up with something much better,” he said according to CBS, adding that block grants may be a solution to the health care dilemma.

California Democratic Rep. Judy Chu condemned Trump’s bragging, calling him a coward.

"Obamacare has been repealed…I told people specifically to be quiet…I didn't want them to talk about it." – President Trump, bragging that he tried to hide an Obamacare repeal in the #GOPTaxScam. Cruel. Cowardly. Trump. pic.twitter.com/AXwvCk8DVQ — Judy Chu (@RepJudyChu) December 20, 2017

