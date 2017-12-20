Metro
Home > Metro

Our Community…Celebrating the season


Courier Newsroom
0 reads
Leave a comment

Nothing beats the Pittsburgh Celebrate The Seasons Holiday Parade, and this year the annual parade was held Nov. 25 along Liberty Ave., Downtown. The floats, the smiles, the Christmas spirit, shining along with the sun on this festive day. The Flenory family from Natrona Heights says Happy Holidays, as Courier photographer J.L. Martello captured the parade in photos.

KIDS FROM NYOP—Neighborhood Youth Outreach Program for the creative and performing arts

FROM CRAFTON, THE NOVAS

LEON FORD, with family, friends and supporters.

KIZZY CONDON, DAUGHTER SKYE FROM THE NORTH SIDE

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Our Community…Celebrating the season

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular