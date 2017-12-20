Fast-moving house fire kills 4-year old girl, 2 women

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old girl and two women were killed when a fast-moving fire roared through a Pittsburgh home overnight.

Authorities say a man who apparently jumped to a neighboring home’s roof to escape the blaze suffered a leg injury. He’s in stable condition at a hospital.

The fire was reported around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday by police who happened to be on patrol in the area and saw flames shooting out of the three-story home. It was brought under control a short time later, but continued to burn for several hours.

Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones tells WPXI-TV the fire spread “so fast that the people didn’t have time to call 911 themselves.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.