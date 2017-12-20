Anita Hill to chair Hollywood commission to end sexual abuse

With the multitude of sexual harassment and assault claims that have rocked Hollywood, top executives in the industry have asked Anita Hill to chair the new Commission on Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace.

The commission announced that Hill accepted the post on Friday after a meeting with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, Nike Foundation founder and co-chair Maria Eitel, Nina Shaw, and venture capitalist Freada Kapor Klein.

“The Commission will not seek just one solution, but a comprehensive strategy to address the complex and inter-related causes of the problems of parity and power,” Kennedy said.

“The fact that so many industry leaders—across film, television , music , digital, unions, agencies, ATA, AMPAS, television academy and guilds—came together, in one room, to explore solutions speaks to a new era.”

Becoming a national figure

In 1991, Hill came forward to accuse Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment during his Senate confirmation process for U.S. Supreme Court Justice.

Since then she’s been teaching law and policy at Brandeis University as well as being part of legal and cultural developments around harassment, and both racial and gender equality.

Hill has also chaired the Human Rights Committee of the International Bar Association and is a member of the Board of Directors of the National Women’s Law Center, as well as the Boston Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights.

