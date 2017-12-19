Within four walls: Pittsburgh’s climate problem starts indoors

The iconic image of Pittsburgh features the three rivers rolling underneath its bridges with the Downtown buildings in relief.

But it is these large buildings and similar ones throughout the city that are the primary culprit of Pittsburgh’s greenhouse gas problem. Buildings create 81 percent of emissions here, mostly from the use of electricity and natural gas, and the majority of those emissions come from commercial buildings, such as offices, hospitals, schools and churches.

If we looked at how Pittsburghers drove their cars or heated their homes, their energy footprint would look a lot like the citizens of Portland, Oregon, or Seattle, Washington. But the emissions from Pittsburgh’s commercial buildings are several times higher than their counterparts in those West Coast cities.