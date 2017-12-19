WATCH: Groom Bursts Into Tears & Knees Buckle As He Says Vows To Fro Goddess Bride

Every woman dreams of the moment she stares down the aisle, looking into her husband-to-be’s adoring eyes, as he sheds one, endearing tear. Well Black bride Nix McFadden got that moment and more.

Her groom was brought to his knees as he prepped to say his vows, inconsolably bursting into tears. His sisters huddled around to hold him up as Nix looked on, herself, overcome with emotion.

“Nix stood in front of me looking like a Black goddess,” groom Chris McFadden said of the now viral moment.

“How could I hold on tears before I made a lifetime commitment to this absolutely amazing woman … those tears were a soul cleanse and one of the best feelings I’ve ever felt in my life.”

Aww! Watch the moment below:

Black love is undefeated:

