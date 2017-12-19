Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

European Soccer Player Gets Roasted For Blackface Costume On Twitter


Hello Beautiful Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

European Footballer Antoine Griezmann is in some hot water right now for making a couple of bad choices. First, he decides to dress up as a “Harlem Globetrotter” by painting his facce arms and legs in black. Then he decides to share a picture of his costume on social media.

It didn’t take long for the backlash to commence.

The French player took the backlash lightly and tried to calm everyone down by tweeting, “Calm down friends, I’m fan of the Harlem Globetrotters and the good times… it’s a tribute.” When the roasting continued, he finally apologized, stating  “I recognize it is clumsy on my part. If I have hurt anyone, I apologize.”

DON’T MISS:

Virginia Deputy Under Fire For Blackface Frederica Wilson Costume

Is This Racist? German Soccer Team Wears Blackface In Support Of Their African Teammates

Out Of Pocket: FaceApp Pulls Controversial ‘Blackface’ Filter

#PlayersInProtest: These Are The Athletes Taking A Stand Against Injustice & Police Brutality

3 photos Launch gallery

#PlayersInProtest: These Are The Athletes Taking A Stand Against Injustice & Police Brutality

Continue reading #PlayersInProtest: These Are The Athletes Taking A Stand Against Injustice & Police Brutality

#PlayersInProtest: These Are The Athletes Taking A Stand Against Injustice & Police Brutality

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular