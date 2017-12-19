Metro
Century-old Pittsburgh radio station going off the air


The Associated Press
KQV-AM 1410 HOST ELAINE EFFORT, interviewing The Keymakers for her radio show, “Pittsburgh Profiles.” Rome (Jerome) Alexander, right, Producer Rederic (Justin), left. (Photo by J.L. Martello/File)

 

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ A nearly century-old radio station that has served the Pittsburgh area will go off the air at the end of the year.

The station manager at KQV 1410 made the announcement to his 20-person staff Friday morning at their office in downtown Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the station has not made an on-air announcement, and doesn’t plan to make one until Dec. 31.

Robert Dickey Jr, whose family has owned or co-owned the all-news format station since 1982, says there is a possibility an investor or buyer could come along in the meantime, but he is not actively trying to sell the station.

Dickey says programing will continue until then, but he says “if you tune into us on Jan. 1, you probably won’t hear anything.”

___

Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, http://www.post-gazette.com

 

