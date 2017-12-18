Judge Kim Clark wins coveted Rehnquist Award

Not every Pittsburgher gets to attend a dinner hosted by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. But due to her national reputation in transforming the way children and families are treated in her court, that’s exactly what happened to Allegheny Common Pleas Administrative Judge Kim Berkeley Clark last month, when she received the 2017 William H. Rehnquist Award for Judicial Excellence.

“Judge Clark is a leader who is committed to helping families. Her work has dramatically improved the lives not only of those who have entered her courtroom, but of thousands of other families,” said National Center for State Courts President Mary C. McQueen.

The National Center presents the award annually to recognize one state court judge who demonstrates “integrity, fairness, open-mindedness, intellectual courage and sound judgment.” Clark’s colleagues say she epitomizes those qualities.

“Judge Clark is more than deserving, and the entire Pittsburgh legal community is thrilled to see her receive this honor,” said Allegheny County Bar Association President Hal D. Coffey in a press statement. “Her reputation is impeccable, not only because of her work on the bench, but also because of her efforts helping children and pursuing fairness for all individuals who enter the judicial system.”

Judge Clark, in an exclusive interview with the New Pittsburgh Courier, said she was very surprised to hear she’d been chosen for the Rehnquist Award. “I am very honored because I know some of the people who’ve received this before like New York Chief Appellate Judge Judith Kay, and it’s an honor to be in their company,” she said.

