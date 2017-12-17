The Lemoyne Community Center Sixth Annual Roast (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Dec. 13)

Each year the Lemoyne Community Center (LCC) recognizes those whose contributions have helped mold the integrity of LCC. On Oct. 29, at the DoubleTree Washington, LCC conducted their Annual Roast and gently roasted Traci McDonald-Kemp, Richard (Ricky) Mull and Nettie Robinson posthumously.

LCC director Joyce Ellis said Traci McDonald-Kemp was the attorney who advocated for the LCC to be an agency which would receive money previously allocated for the now-defunct YWCA. Ricky Mull was the director at the LCC for many years. Mull had witnessed the growth of the center as making its mark in the field of sports. The late Nettie Robinson was a woman of all trades; she coached the first youth cheerleaders for the football and basketball teams. She also encouraged many recruits from the LCC to join the Joyce Ellis Dancers. Robinson was with Ellis from the start, guiding her as she navigated her way through many trials and tribulations.

Washington County Commissioners, Harlen Shober, Diana Irey-Vaughan and Senator Camera Bartolotta spoke about the wonder woman capabilities of McDonald-Kemp. Rick Mull was unable to attend the roast, his cousin Glen Mull joked that he may be lost as he frequently gets lost. Nettie Robinson’s son Derrick Brent, her husband George Robinson Jr. and friend Will Burgess spoke about what a special person Nettie Robinson was.

Ellis concluded the afternoon thanking the LCC Board of Directors and the roast co-chairs Lesley Brock and Janet Moshetta Bell.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: