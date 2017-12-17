Brittny McGraw heads to prime time — former WPXI-TV anchor moves to Roanoke, Va.

Six-year Pittsburgh television personality Brittny McGraw has met a “lot of great people” in Pittsburgh, as she’s “had an opportunity to volunteer and partner with a lot of community organizations to make a difference.”

That’s why it was a hard decision for her to leave the Steel City. But, as McGraw professed, and as many in the media profession know, sometimes you have to take that “leap of faith, which can advance you and put you in a position for greater things.”

November 29 was McGraw’s final day at WPXI-TV (Channel 11), where she was a weekend morning anchor and weekday reporter. Come Dec. 20, she will anchor at least the 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. weekday newscasts on WSLS-TV, the NBC affiliate in Roanoke, Va.

McGraw, whose on-air stops also include New Bern, N.C., and Dayton, Ohio, said the experience gained in a sizable market like Pittsburgh helped propel her to this new opportunity. Generally, anchoring a newscast daily during the late afternoon and evening, as well as the late-night news (11 p.m. ET), has more “status” for anchors, and are usually the highest-paid anchors at the station.

McGraw is also originally from Charlotte, so the move to Roanoke places her only three hours from home.

“I was looking for opportunities to advance my career and I had looked at several stations,” McGraw told the New Pittsburgh Courier in an exclusive interview. “I interviewed (at WSLS) in November, met the people at the station, I seemed to be a perfect fit for what they were looking for. Everything just felt right. This is the place where I am meant to be.”

