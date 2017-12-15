Walker-Montgomery making news in her 2nd state House run

McKeesport Councilwoman V. Fawn Walker-Montgomery sums up her second race for the 35th District Pennsylvania House seat as only she could: “My last opponent was convicted of corruption charges,” she said. “My current opponent supported him.”

Her current opponent, Austin Davis, is the vice chair of the Allegheny County Democratic Party and an aide to County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. He is the first African American to win the party endorsement for a seat outside the City of Pittsburgh.

Walker-Montgomery, a Republican and the first Black candidate of either gender to run for the Mon Valley House seat, lost to Marc Gergely last year. Gergely was forced to resign after his conviction in August. He was sentenced Dec. 11 to 18 months of probation.

The special election to fill the remainder of his term is set for Jan. 23, and though Walker-Montgomery faces long odds again in a hugely Democratic district that covers 10 Mon Valley communities, she has something she didn’t have last time—A feature story on Fox News.

“Well, that’s how God works,” she said. “I was as surprised as anyone else to get that call, but I said, let’s see what happens, and it turned out really good.”

Walker-Montgomery’s campaign priorities haven’t changed since last year. She’s still a wife, a mother of a teenage daughter, an Army veteran, and an elected official who’s trying to improve conditions for everyone in the Mon Valley.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: