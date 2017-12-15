Metro
Home > Metro

Tracey McCants Lewis, Mark Clayton Southers honored at Urban League Ronald H. Brown Leadership Awards


Courier Newsroom, photos by J.L. Martello
5 reads
Leave a comment

TRACEY McCANTS LEWIS

Tracey McCants Lewis, Mark Clayton Southers honored at Urban League Ronald H. Brown Leadership Awards

MARK CLAYTON SOUTHERS

URBAN LEAGUE CEO ESTHER L. BUSH (Photos by J.L. Martello)

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Tracey McCants Lewis, Mark Clayton Southers honored at Urban League Ronald H. Brown Leadership Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular