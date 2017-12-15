To Be Equal …Trump’s claim to be above the law ‘an affront to the very principle on which our system is built’

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—“No man is above the law and no man is below it: nor do we ask any man’s permission when we ask him to obey it.”—Theodore Roosevelt, Third Annual Message, Dec. 7, 1903

A claim this week by President Trump’s personal lawyer that “president cannot obstruct justice because he is the chief law enforcement officer” sparked immediate comparison to Richard Nixon’s notorious 1977 statement, “When the president does it, that means that it is not illegal.”

While the Senate Judiciary Committee did approve a charge of obstruction of justice against Nixon in 1972, Nixon’s 1977 statement to interviewer David Frost referred to another article, considered but rejected by the committee: the secret bombing of Cambodia. The committee also rejected an article regarding Nixon’s personal finances and failure to pay taxes.

Nixon famously resigned before the House of Representatives could vote on the three articles of impeachment—in addition to obstruction, the committee approved articles charging him with abuse of power and contempt of Congress. But it was widely accepted the House would vote to impeach.

In a memo prepared for Watergate Special Prosecutor Leon Jaworski, the legal team argued not only that “no man in this country is so high that he is above the law,” but the offense of obstruction was of particular concern.

“Failure to deal evenhandedly with the President would be an affront to the very principle on which our system is built. And this failure would be all the more severe because of the nature of the crime in question, a conspiracy to obstruct justice, the purpose of which was to place certain individuals beyond the rule of law. The result would probably be greater public disrespect for the integrity of the legal process than has already been created by public knowledge of attempts by the nation’s highest officials to put themselves beyond the law.”

