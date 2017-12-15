The Steelers’ best defense, is their offense (Mike Pelaia’s Column Dec. 13)

Ball Control.

That’s going to be the key to the Steelers extending their season deep into the playoffs. After a phenomenal performance by the Steelers offense against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football (Dec. 10), a 39-38 victory, it has become even more apparent to me that the best defense the Steelers have, is their offense.

Led by Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell and the latest ‘Killer B,’ Chris Boswell, the Steelers offense has progressed, while the Steelers defense has regressed. They’ve been exposed, they’ve been susceptible to the big plays, and that’s a formula for disaster.

The Ravens, who have had very little offensive success this season, dropped 38 points on the now-porous Black and Gold defense. Sadly, without their all-world linebacker, Ryan Shazier, this team is very capable of allowing both big run plays along with big pass plays. Arthur Moats and Sean Spence cannot make up for the loss of Shazier, nor should anyone expect them to, but it does spell trouble for this team.

The linebacking corps is now weakened, badly, with the loss of their biggest playmaker. Shazier was a game changer, much like Troy Polamalu was in his prime, and there’s now a void in the middle of the “D” that appears nobody can fill.

