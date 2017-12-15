Omarosa Turns White House Firing Into Reality TV Moment

Omarosa Manigault Newman was reportedly fired from her White House job this week and security had to escort a sister off the grounds for acting, well, rowdy.

Now, can’t you just hear DMX roaring in the background while this is going on: “Y’all gone make me lose my mind up in here, up in here. Y’all gone make me act a fool up in here, up in here.”

Keep in mind, Trump has now fired the former Apprentice star, what, four times? And she still managed to show up on television Thursday morning ready for her closeup. During an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America, she defended herself, and denied that she had been fired.

But don’t count on Omarosa being down for long. She has studied at the feet of the Reality Manipulator-In-Chief, so she will use the latest firing to advance her brand. Look for her to star in a reality television series and sign a multimillion dollar book deal.

She’s already begun to rewrite history. Here is what she told Good Morning America about her dramatic White House exit, a day after insiders were all over Twitter saying she was escorted off the grounds:

“[Chief of staff] John Kelly and I had a very straightforward discussion about concerns that I had, issues that I raised, and as a result, I resigned,” she told co-host Michael Strahan. She said her resignation from her rolewi as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison would take effect in January.

“When I have a chance to tell my story, Michael, I have quite a story to tell,” she said. “As the only African-American woman in this White House, as a senior staff and assistant to the president, I have seen things that made me feel uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally. That has affected my community and my people. And when I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear.”

It’s interesting that Omarosa, who has been criticized for failing to help the administration build ties in the Black community, is now talking about diversity.

On that note, Donald Trump is likely willing to help her rewrite history as it pertains to the administration’s diversity problem. She was invited back to the White House Thursday after her unceremonious firing possibly after officials realized that Black women voters were responsible for Doug Jones’ ability to shellack Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race. Did they realize that it looked bad for the administration to discard one of its two Black cabinet members like so much detritus? (U.S. Housing Secretary Ben Carson is Trump’s other Black cabinet member.)

Meanwhile, Omarosa’s future remains up in the air, but in the words of GMA co-host Robin Roberts, “Bye, Felicia.” But possibly not for long.

