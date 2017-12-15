Joy in Coffee Café offers joy by the cup

An assortment of coffees and hand-crafted teas, a creative breakfast and lunch menu, a variety of social service programs and the amenities of a full-scale library included as one entity is a plus for the McKees Rocks/Stowe Township area. Since 1969, The Focus On Renewal Sto-Rox (FOR) Neighborhood Corporation has worked with a wide range of partners to support the residents through programs of all ages aimed towards the development of healthy mind, body and spirit.

One of the newest partners, Joyin Enterprises, LLC, recently moved into the Father Ryan Arts and Cultural Center, 420 Chartiers Ave. It’s one of FORs’ six locations. “This partnership and location is perfect for my business,” said Donna L. Taylor, chief executive officer. In July she opened Joy In Coffee Café in the building that also houses the FOR offices, the Baverso Theater, an art gallery and a library operated by the Allegheny County Library Association. With 17,000 vehicles traveling Chartiers Ave. daily, Taylor feels the Father Ryan Center is a perfect location for her retail specialty coffee shop because it provides a steady customer base. Along with operating the Café, Joy In also caters. Using Grub Hub and Uber Eats extends the business’ reach into Downtown Pittsburgh and beyond.

Menu items include a mix of coffee and teas inclusive of espressos, cappuccinos, lattes, Carmel mochas, hot chocolates, and an assortment of lemonades and cold beverages. Breakfast, served all day, includes various styles of sandwiches, wraps, toasts and waffles. The lunch menu also includes a variety of sandwiches, wraps and wedges, Angus hamburgers, cheeseburgers and grilled cheese sandwiches. Taylor said she offers specialty items like Muffuletta Sandwiches, gourmet mac and cheese, vegetarian and gluten free dishes and an assortment of pastries and deserts.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: