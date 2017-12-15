Jerusalem: recognizing what has been unofficially known (J. Pharoah Doss’ Column Dec. 13)

Recently, President Trump announced the United States will formally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to the ancient, divided city. (Israel proclaimed Jerusalem as its capital in 1950, but Washington never officially recognized it because of Palestinian claims to the city.)

Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations was asked, “Why now?” Haley stated that no one doubts Jerusalem is the capital of Israel, their parliament, Supreme Court, and prime minister are all there. (The Palestinian administrative center is located six miles north of Jerusalem in Ramallah, a historically Arab Christian town.) In other words, the Trump Administration accepted the reality on the ground and officially acknowledged what has been unofficially known for decades.

Of course, the Palestinians were outraged, but many Democratic senators were concerned about the decision undermining America’s ability to broker any Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement and new outbreaks of terrorism. Former democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said, “There’s a reason why all past U.S. administrations have not made this move.”

Let’s look at the reason past administrations didn’t make this move through a quote from former Secretary of Defense, Donald Rumsfeld. Rumsfeld said, “There are known knowns. Things we know that we know, and there are known unknowns, things that we know we don’t know. But there are also unknown unknowns, things we don’t know we don’t know.”

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: