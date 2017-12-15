Debbie's Lifestyles
Debbie Norrell’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide


Debbie Norrell, Courier Lifestyles Editor
PILLOWS BY KLOREBEL—$45 Pittsburgh Center for the Arts

DEBBIE SPORTS THE APRON BY LAVERNE KEMP—$49 Pittsburgh Center for the Arts

HOLIDAY PILLOW—$48.95 Soft Surroundings

OBAMA WRISTLET—$34.95 A Woman’s Touch

OBAMA BACKPACK—$64.95 A Woman’s Touch

BOTTLE WRAPS—$14.95 and $18.95 Soft Surroundings

 

