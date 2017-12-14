William “Bill” DeLaney, first African American car dealer in Pittsburgh area, dies

William “Bill” DeLaney, believed to be the first African American car dealer in the Pittsburgh area, died peacefully at his home on December 7th. He was 99 years old.

DeLaney, a native of Staunton Virginia, founded, owned and operated the former DeLaney Motors on Route 8 for 38 years. DeLaney was approved to be one of the first Renault dealerships in the mid-70s. He retired and sold the dealership a decade later. The name is still in use.

Bill was an original shareholder of the former Northside Deposit Bank and was involved in numerous civic and business associations. His hobbies included stained glass, classic car restoration, and traveling around the globe.

He leaves to mourn his wife, Susan Frazier Clark DeLaney, daughter LaVada “Punkin” DeLaney Wade of Kearneysville West Virginia, stepsons Melvin Clark of West Palm Beach FL, Michael Clark of York, PA and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife Helen and three oldest children Danny, Shelly DeLaney Lewis, and Johnny.

Visitation Sunday Dec 17th, 5 – 9 pm at the DoubleTree Hotel (Monroeville)101 Mall Blvd Monroeville, PA 15146, Funeral- 11 am Monday, Dec 18th at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, 271 Paulson Avenue, Pittsburgh 15206. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Mt. Ararat Baptist Church c/o William Claude DeLaney Scholarship Fund.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: