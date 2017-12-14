Somehow, some way… The Steelers pull away

Bell, Ben, other B’s fight off Ravens, 39-38, to clinch AFC North

On Dec. 10, a war broke out disguised as a football game at Heinz Field, between the Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens.

The final tally, Pittsburgh 39, Baltimore 38, but this game was better, far better than indicated by the final score. The Ravens had recently and convincingly defeated several opponents from which the Steelers had barely squeaked out a victory. Plus, Baltimore was fighting to help ensure a place for themselves in the 2017 NFL postseason.

Up until that point, I had occasionally been a fierce critic of the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh squad, one Benjamin Todd Roethlisberger Sr., aka “Big Ben.” Some of my observations and concerns with Mr. Roethlisberger were: He held the ball too long, resulting in unnecessary sacks and fumbles; He often stared down receivers far too often for a quarterback of his stature and experience; He had a tendency to gravitate toward a particular wide-out that oftentimes appeared to be a security blanket for the talented Roethlisberger.

However, after more than four decades of studying and covering the NFL, I have never seen a quarterback perform like “General” Roethlisberger did on this night, on the frosty and frigid banks of the Allegheny River. With this latest performance, if Ben Roethlisberger does not waltz into the NFL Hall of Fame on the first ballot, the Hall of Fame should be renamed the “Hall of Shame.”

