Slipping into darkness

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—“To attract people, to win over people to that which I have realized as being true, that is called propaganda…Propaganda is not a matter for average minds, but rather a matter for practitioners. It is not supposed to be lovely or theoretically correct. I do not care if I give wonderful, aesthetically elegant speeches, or speak so that women cry. The point of a political speech is to persuade people of what we think right. I speak differently in the country than I do in cities, and when I speak in Oklahoma, I say different things from what I say in the halls of Congress…Propaganda should be popular, not intellectually pleasing. It is not the task of propaganda to discover intellectual truths. Those are found in other circumstances, I find them when thinking at my desk, but not in the meeting hall.”

From what many of us have been able to discern from experiences of the past 10 months, it’s not hard to believe that rather lengthy quotation as coming from the playbook of #45. Without apology, he has used communication to appeal to the basest instincts of humanity. He’s used the fears of his followers to cultivate suspicion, distrust and division among the populace. One can only wonder how permanent will be the damage he inflicts upon the world.

Every week since January, we ‘ve been inundated with a series of lies from #45, or his press secretary. For trumpeters, life’s easy. All they have to do is continue to “drink the kool-aid.” Their casual assessment of current news leaves them with only two alternatives—challenge themselves to sort through a maze of misinformation to determine the truth or, more commonly, ignore it. We non-believers weigh every word, facial expression, gesture and intonation to attempt to determine the ‘real truth’ of the words bombarding us. Most of the time we know a lie when we hear it, but our challenge has become an analysis of motivation.

