It’s not the size of the Panther in the fight…It’s the size of the fight in the Panther!

:10—For the younger generation, old expressions like the headline above may escape the undetachable instrument in your somewhat enlightened hands, but for the true sports vets tuned in here, they know old sayings don’t get to be old sayings by accident. “Can’t judge a book by its cover”…“The fight ain’t over till it’s over”…“Champions are made when nobody’s lookin’!” You pick one. They all fit here. The only people that thought Pitt had no chance against No. 18 West Virginia (Dec. 9) were most of you, most of whom never played anything but checkers. The Pitt Panthers came to the dance and dance they did. Never mind the nine-point loss, 69-60. Long live “ The Backyard Brawl!”

:09—Every good coach will tell you that there are no moral victories and having been one, I will agree. But you have to take a little satisfaction in the results of this “David vs. Goliath” effort, given that most experts thought it was going to be a blowout in West Virginia’s favor.

:08—Just a sidebar here. I wish I could tell a few of my close basketball friends that I am not the kind of guy to say I told ya so, but they all know I will tell ya I told ya so, and repeatedly. You can take comfort in knowing that it’s OK for me to out them by name. They’re used to it. To the greatest female to play basketball at Pitt and Big East Hall of Famer Jennifer Bruce, and Waynesburg College star and Connie Hawkins League Hall of Famer Tim Tyler, and of course, “The Trooper” Donnie Johnson, from the University of Dayton that played small forward against big forwards as well as anyone…I will remind them of a conversation we had a few weeks ago when they expressed their doubts. “I – Told – Ya – So! This is not a bad team and certainly not as bad as some would suggest. (Yeah, I said it!!!)

