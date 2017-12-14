Homophobic And ‘Family Values’ Republican Caught With A Teenage Male Prostitute

Ralph Shortey is a perfect example of the phrase, “Thou who protest too much.” You may not have heard his name, but the former Oklahoma state Senator and senior member of Donald Trump’s campaign team in Oklahoma, who was against LGBTQ rights, pleaded guilty last month to child sex trafficking. In March, he was found in a Super 8 motel with a 17-year-old who was reportedly a male sex worker. Last week, the body cam footage was released of the arrest and his Republican hypocrisy has gone viral.

Wearing a shirt with a reference to the Bible verse from Ephesians 5:22, which called for women to “submit to their husbands,” Shortey is shocked when police insist he open the door to his hotel room. Once inside, he’s informed the teen is underage, but asks for proof. “Can you show me that he’s only 17?” The officer replied with, “I can’t but I can convince you that he is. I can put you in handcuffs and throw you in the back of the car.” There were allegedly smoking weed together, but Shortey blamed the marijuana on the teen. Watch below:

A police report claimed that they discovered sexually explicit exchanges with Shortey referring to the teen as “baby boy” and offered him cash for “sexual stuff.” The former Senator is now facing 10 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for child sex trafficking.

While in the Senate, Shortey often claimed he was a “family values Republican.” He advocated for felony marijuana laws and voted against LGBT rights. Isn’t that interesting? The anti-gay and anti-drugs Senator is caught doing drugs with a teenage boy.

