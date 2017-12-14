Homewood Children’s Village CEO Fred Brown named president of The Forbes Funds

Talk about being right on time.

As the New Pittsburgh Courier honors a host of local African American men who are performing formidably in Pittsburgh’s business and non-profit sectors during the “Men of Excellence” Awards Ceremony, Dec. 13, one of the honorees, Fred Brown, just received another huge honor.

Brown, the president and CEO of Homewood Children’s Village, has been appointed president and CEO of The Forbes Funds, an affiliate of The Pittsburgh Foundation. The announcement was made Dec. 12. Brown will take over the top management position on Jan. 8.

In a press release sent to the Courier, Brown, 53, who has been president and CEO of Homewood Children’s Village since 2015, will succeed Kate Dewey, a veteran nonprofit consultant, business owner and corporate executive. She headed the Forbes Funds for the past four years.

The Forbes Funds mission is to provide management assistance and technical expertise to nonprofits, especially those providing human services. Its advocacy arm, the Greater Pittsburgh Nonprofit Partnership, represents 450 members in shaping public policy and researching issues that affect their missions. The overall goal of the Forbes Funds is to ensure a thriving nonprofit sector.

