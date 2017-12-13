The American plutocracy gets its immoral tax bill

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—“I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just: that his justice cannot sleep forever.” Thomas Jefferson said that about slavery, but he might well have been talking about what is now happening in Donald Trump’s Washington. Republicans are putting the finishing touches on a tax bill that takes from the poor to give to the rich. Then they plan to turn to savaging federal programs for the poor to make up for the deficits they’ve created.

Millions of vulnerable Americans will suffer for their greed and their folly. The tax bill—cobbled together in secret meetings without a public hearing, passed with handwritten amendments in the columns, legislators forced to vote without reading it —is simply a disgrace.

According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, lower-income people will end paying $5.3 billion more in taxes, while those earning $1 million or more will pay $5.8 billion less. The Tax Policy Center reports that nearly the top 1 percent will pocket two-thirds of its tax breaks. Ten years from now, when all the measures kick in, those earning $75,000 or less per year will end up paying on average more in taxes.

This is a brazen expression of money power, as the St. Louis Post-Dispatch put it, an example of American plutocracy—a government of the wealthy, by the wealthy, for the wealthy. The vulnerable will suffer the costs. An estimated 13 million will lose health insurance. Those workers who get their insurance in the state exchanges will be hit with 10 percent increases in rates or more. Graduate students will be faced with massive tax hits, as the bill taxes tuition that universities waive (money that the students have never seen). Ten million low-income parents will be stripped of the child tax credit.

