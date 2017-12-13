Metro
Home > Metro

Peabody Highlanders 4 Life – Class of ’87 thirty-year reunion (Photos)


Courier Newsroom, Photos by Gail Manker
0 reads
Leave a comment

The Class of 1987 celebrated its 30-year reunion in November with everything you could ask for…

Food, Fun, Dancing, and Reminiscing. And it’s always with that Peabody Highlander pride…

Courier photographer Gail Manker captured the event in photos.

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Peabody Highlanders 4 Life – Class of ’87 thirty-year reunion (Photos)

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular