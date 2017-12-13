New Pittsburgh Courier’s Business Calendar (Dec. 13-19)

Contractor Recruiting Session

DEC. 13—The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh will host an information session, 2 to 4 p.m. at 200 Ross Street, Pittsburgh, 15219, for contractors to perform work in areas including, but not limited to, demolition, drywall, electrical, painting, HVAC, carpentry, plumbing and façade replacement. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/uracontractors.

Annual Business Luncheon

DEC. 18—The African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania will host its Annual Business Luncheon, 12 p.m., Omni William Penn Hotel, 550 William Penn Place, Pittsburgh, 15219. The keynote speak for this year’s event is PricewaterhouseCoopers U.S. President and Managing Partner Tim Ryan. Cost $75 for members, $90 for non-members. For more information, call 412-392-0610.

Growth Workshop

Jan. 13—The Chatham’s Women Business Center in partnership with SCORE Pittsburgh will present a Build Your Business Workshop, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Mellon Bldg. boardroom on the Eastside Campus, 6585 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, 15206. The workshop is designed for women interested in starting or expanding their business. Business experts and seasoned entrepreneurs will discuss the following topics: business planning, marketing and sales, financing, legal issues and business lessons learned. A continental breakfast will be provided. Cost: $10. Registration required. For more information or to register, call Anne Flynn Schlicht, 412-365-1448.

