When I was in college, I was sexually harassed by two male professors.

The first was an economics professor. He was from a part of Africa that I can no longer recall, and he had a very thick accent. On one particular day, the topic this professor discussed in class was especially confusing. The complexity of the subject matter coupled with the professor’s thick accent that was difficult for me to understand led me to stay after class to try to get a better understanding of the day’s curriculum and clarity on the homework he assigned.

As I began speaking, the professor had a strange look on his face. Today I would describe the look as sinister, but as a college sophomore, I just thought he was weird. The professor explained the lesson in a way that I could understand. He told me he wanted me to succeed, so if I was dedicated to working one-on-one with him for an hour after each class, he believed he’d see a big improvement in my comprehension. Excited that I finally understood the lesson and eager to continue on that path, I immediately agreed.

The next time I stayed after class for my one-on-one session, the professor had that same weird look on his face, but I also noticed his eyes would wander up and down my body. I felt a bit uncomfortable, but I disregarded his invasive stares. During the third private session, the professor began speaking very direct to me. He flirted openly and he made inappropriate comments. I never met him for the one-on-one sessions again. One day after class, the professor stopped me as I was leaving. He told me he knew economics was not an easy subject for me and that he would give me an “A” in the class if I visited him off campus.

That scared me. I quickly told him no and left.

During the next few classes, he would do lewd things while looking at me in class, things some people might dismiss, like licking his lips or resting his folded hands in front of his groin. I didn’t dismiss his actions, because with each gesture he had that disgusting look on his face.

I felt exposed even though I was in a room full of other students. Eventually the stress of his inappropriate behavior got the best of me. Rather than endure any more uncomfortable feelings, I dropped his class.

It took me over a year before I told anyone the real reason I dropped his class. Instead, I told my friends and family it was because the course was difficult and I had a hard time understanding him because of his strong accent.

The other professor who sexually harassed me also said inappropriate things. He even looked up my info in the mass communications department database and called me at my apartment once. I told that professor I wasn’t interested in his advances. I wasn’t in his class, but he was an up-and-coming professor in my department, so I would often see him. Though he didn’t call me again, from time to time when we passed one another in the hallway or any other area, he would make very suggestive comments.

I never reported either professor.

I often wonder why I didn’t report the men. I think it was a myriad of reasons: I was a busy college student who also worked full time; I didn’t want to worry my mother, who was hundreds of miles away; and I didn’t have any proof to support my claims of harassment, so I thought no one would believe me over two esteemed professors. If I am honest, I also think I dismissed their actions as something dirty old men do.

Now I know better.

Throughout my career, I have had men sexually harass me — either through words or certain gestures. However, unlike the shy, quiet college student, I asserted myself and was very direct in communicating how I disapproved of their inappropriate behavior.

By asserting myself, I thwarted their efforts. I am fortunate to have been able to keep sexual advances at bay, however, some women aren’t as lucky.

This is why the #MeToo movement is so monumental.

After the allegations surrounding Hollywood director Harvey Weinstein surfaced, women around the world began telling their stories of sexual harassment, and the #MeToo movement intensified. We’ve seen dozens of celebrities fall from grace as their accusers came forward. In many instances, the celebrities have been suspended or terminated by their employers. While I do believe some claims need to be substantiated, it is good that employers are denouncing such actions. Hollywood is sending a clear message of intolerance. The political realm should follow suit. The fact there are so many politicians whose victims have come forward, yet the elected officials have been defiant in their refusal to step down, is sickening. The fact that we have an American president who has a demonstrated history of sexual harassment is even more appalling.

It is long past time we address the horrifying reality of sexual harassment. However, with movements like #MeToo (TIME Magazine’s person of the year) in full swing, I think we are well on our way.

