Battling cancer head-on, at Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Homewood

The Obediah Cole Foundation, in partnership with Primary Care Health Services, came together to present a prostate and colorectal cancer lunch and learn hosted by Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Homewood.
REVEREND DR. JERMAINE MCKINLEY, pastor of Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Homewood. (Photos by J.L. Martello)
JEFF KENNEDY of the Obediah Cole Foundation.
DR. E. MICHAEL BARNETT, CEO of Primary Care Health Services
TESTIMONY—Men in Bethesda Presbyterian Church gave their stories of survival.
ROBIN COLE, former Pittsburgh Steeler, and founder of the Obediah Cole foundation. Robin’s father, Obediah, died as a result of prostate cancer.
The event’s purpose was to educate men and women of color on the importance of being checked or screened for PSA blood levels, and for all cancers, because it affects African Americans more than any other ethnic group. Also, African Americans historically don’t get checked for possible cancers as early as they should. The organizations and the church wanted to help educate everyone on getting checked early, as the chances of overcoming the disease increase the earlier it’s detected.