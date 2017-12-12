The Wake Up: Roy Moore’s Wife Has Proof She Doesn’t Hate Jews, Charles Barkley Campaigns For Doug Jones, Louisiana Loves Snow

Roy Moore’s Wife Wants You To Know Jews Work For Her

As we all know, the Republican nominee for the Senate has been accused of being sexist, racist, a pedophile and anti-Semitic. Kayla Moore is tired of the insults, especially when it comes to the Jewish community. There is no way she and Roy hate Jews — they work for them! See her comments below:

Kayla Moore, wife of Roy Moore: “Fake news would tell you that we don’t care for Jews. One of our attorneys is a Jew.” pic.twitter.com/sjcB5iDYBw — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) December 12, 2017

Twitter wasn’t here for it. Here are a few reactions:

Kayla Moore: “We know a Jew.”

Jews: pic.twitter.com/DAA1JzDBSH — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 12, 2017

Wow, I've received this exclusive look at Kayla Moore's notes for the evening pic.twitter.com/pJPow5EE9b — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) December 12, 2017

Kayla Moore: We love the Jews. Roy always says he would've loved to have hidden Anne Frank in our attic. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 12, 2017

Roy and Kayla Moore are clearly made for each other.

Barkley For Jones

Charles Barkley hasn’t always been on the right side of politics, but last night he headed down to Alabama to campaign for Doug Jones. The former NBA player didn’t hold back any punches, saying, “If somebody sent you this as a movie script, you’d throw it in the trash. You’d say, there’s no way this other dude could be leading in any polls.”Barkley was born and raised in Leeds, Alabama, which is right outside of Birmingham. Watch a clip of his speech below.

"We've got to stop looking like idiots to the nation." Retired basketball player Charles Barkley spoke at an event for Alabama Democrat Doug Jones where he urged voters not to vote for Republican candidate Roy Moore https://t.co/cGFq6o5OQJ pic.twitter.com/7wqetlgXTK — CNN (@CNN) December 12, 2017

Let It Snow

In lighter news, it rarely snows in Louisiana but this weekend the southeast area of the state got 6 1/2 inches of snow. Residents were in shock and posted some hilarious reactions on social media.Check it out:

Im from Louisiana it doesn’t snow here often 😂❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/jAD0p8MZzQ — Da'Quan Bellard (@AlmightyChipp) December 8, 2017

The snow is Louisiana-heavy in Amite! If you have any images tweet them at us @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/daDiKvdfth — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) December 8, 2017

If Louisiana can get 6 1/2 inches of a snow then can a Democrat win in Alabama today? Fingers crossed!

SOURCE: YouTube, CNN

