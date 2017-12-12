Report: Black Voters Turned Away From Polls In Alabama

If you are in Alabama — stay woke. Today the state is voting to a send a racist and alleged pedophile, Roy Moore, or a man who prosecuted KKK members who killed four Black girls, Doug Jones, to the Senate. It is one of the most important elections in Alabama’s history and there are already reports of Black voters being turned away from polls because of an alleged “inactive” status. The Twitter user below told a detailed story and other users are having the similar experiences. See below:

I have voted at the same place all my life. Even when I've lived elsewhere, I've driven home. Or twice, I've done absentee. — Ya Girl Brittany (@xobritdear) December 12, 2017

But because this election is high stakes, suddenly I and tons of others in my small town were marked as inactive. — Ya Girl Brittany (@xobritdear) December 12, 2017

So they make the inactive people go to a special table to fill out a form and guess what fam? — Ya Girl Brittany (@xobritdear) December 12, 2017

BUT YA GIRL PEEPED GAME SO SHE BROUGHT HER BIRTH CERTIFICATE LIKE A BAWSE — Ya Girl Brittany (@xobritdear) December 12, 2017

For those who have asked, you are not allowed to have a phone out once you walk inside. That’s been a rule for a few years now. While some more privileged members of society may take the risk, I’m not finna have black behind escorted out. — Ya Girl Brittany (@xobritdear) December 12, 2017

Other people on social media are confirming this “inactive” status, see below:

Dechauna Jiles says she and roughly six other people (who she saw) were told they were “inactive” voters and had to cast provisional ballots #alsen pic.twitter.com/a7vFqytEMc — Kira Lerner (@kira_lerner) December 12, 2017

Later today you'll see a bunch of stories about black voters turned away at the polls in Alabama. Massive voter disenfranchisement, especially in the South, is back. The Voting Rights Act, which MLK marched for in Selma, has been undermined by SCOTUS. We must fight to restore it. https://t.co/wIXY16HUR9 — Michael Agresta (@magresta) December 12, 2017

Update: I hadn’t been in the polling station for five minutes before I saw a second cop — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) December 12, 2017

In Alabama today, confirmed reports of: ▪️ACTIVE voters listed as INACTIVE

▪️Police intimidation at polls

▪️Long lines due to insufficient equipment

▪️Misleading ballots

▪️Texts telling people their polling location changed THESE ARE ALL FORMS OF VOTER SUPPRESSION. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) December 12, 2017

Rick Hasen, who is a professor of law and political science at the University of California in Irvine, explained the Alabama statue. He believes there is an “administrative error (or worse).” We are going with the “or worse.”

The Alabama statute (https://t.co/NJKng01ySH) requires a person not have voted for 4 years in his or her county. If voters were put on inactive list but have voted more recently that is administrative error (or worse) My experience is there's a lot of administrative error https://t.co/7vXntsNQm9 — Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) December 12, 2017

Even the Voting Rights Institute is concerned and tweeted this a few hours ago.

If you are unexpectedly told your registration is inactive, or are given any trouble re-activating (you can do so at the polls), call 1-866-OUR-VOTE immediately. #AlabamaElection https://t.co/Ete4TyHIiN — Voting Rights Inst. (@The_VRI) December 12, 2017

If you are in Alabama, please do not let anyone turn you away from voting. Immediately call 1-866-OUR-VOTE if your vote is being suppressed. This is not the Jim Crow South, you have a legal right to vote.

