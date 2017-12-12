Lifestyles Report…#MeToo gone wild (Debbie’s Column Dec. 6)

Some might say that Bill Cosby is breathing a sigh of relief right now because the sexual harassment spotlight is not on him. I am totally amazed at the outpouring of women who are joining the “#MeToo” campaign. If you are not aware of the #MeToo campaign, let’s get you up to speed. According to the Huffington Post, a Black woman named Tarana Burke is the original creator of the #MeToo campaign that’s taken over social media. Burke, founder of youth organization Just Be Inc., created the “Me Too” campaign in 2007 long before hashtags even existed. The 44-year-old told Ebony magazine that she created the campaign as a grassroots movement to reach sexual assault survivors in underprivileged communities. She said, “It wasn’t built to be a viral campaign or a hashtag that is here today and forgotten tomorrow. It was a catchphrase to be used from survivor to survivor to let folks know that they were not alone and that a movement for radical healing was happening and possible.”

If I had not decided to weigh in on this “movement,” I would never have known that. This is what I don’t get—Why are these women and men coming out years after the alleged incidents took place? I am not saying that what happened to them was right, but why wasn’t it dealt with at the time? The incidents that really bother me are the ones where there has been more than one incident to report with the same person. I know I have said this before, if it happened once and then I went back into the lion’s den and the same thing happens and I wait 20 years to bring it up, it’s on me. The other thing I can’t understand is why jobs and careers are being ruined by these incidents. Do not get me wrong, I agree that what has happened is wrong, but what about counseling or therapy for both? Why did Kevin Spacey have to be kicked out of the movie he was in? Why did Russell Simmons step away from his companies? In the case of Rep. John Conyers, the woman filed a complaint and was paid $27,000 by the Office of Compliance. They reportedly signed an agreement and it was supposed to be sealed. Then the accuser decided to jump into the #MeToo pool and publicly give detailed information. This to me is crazy. If you signed an agreement and took the money, weren’t you to keep it moving?

