How Pittsburgh-area colleges work to meet students’ mental health needs

Maddie Aicher, 21, is a junior public relations and advertising major at Point Park University. Aicher started counseling at Point Park during the middle of her sophomore year and has been attending on an almost weekly basis since then. (Photo by Ryan Loew/PublicSource)
Taffie Bucci serves as Point Park University’s director of counseling. It is her job to ensure students can access mental health services. But from one school year to the next, demand to see a counselor has increased so much that wait times for a session have jumped from a few days to two or three weeks and sometimes even longer.
“They have to wait for an appointment for two weeks and may be in a very disturbed state, or upset, or perhaps becoming worse,” Bucci said. This situation may be dangerous for the student seeking services and is highly frustrating for Bucci.On the campuses of eight Pittsburgh-area colleges and universities, it’s not unusual for students to wait this long, or even longer, for therapy — though some schools did report quicker scheduling. Policies regarding access and use of campus mental health services vary among the schools, affecting how students fare and if they ever use the services at all.And it’s not just an issue in the Pittsburgh region. The demand for mental health services is increasing on campuses nationwide, as is the strain to provide the care students need.