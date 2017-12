How Pittsburgh-area colleges work to meet students’ mental health needs

“They have to wait for an appointment for two weeks and may be in a very disturbed state, or upset, or perhaps becoming worse,” Bucci said. This situation may be dangerous for the student seeking services and is highly frustrating for Bucci.On the campuses of eight Pittsburgh-area colleges and universities, it’s not unusual for students to wait this long, or even longer, for therapy — though some schools did report quicker scheduling. Policies regarding access and use of campus mental health services vary among the schools, affecting how students fare and if they ever use the services at all.And it’s not just an issue in the Pittsburgh region. The demand for mental health services is increasing on campuses nationwide, as is the strain to provide the care students need.

