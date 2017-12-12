Sports
Goal met: Every Miami Dolphins player has registered to vote


The Associated Press
From left, Miami Dolphins’ Jelani Jenkins, Arian Foster, Michael Thomas, and Kenny Stills, kneel during the singing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) _ The Miami Dolphins say every player on their roster has completed paperwork to become a registered voter.

The Dolphins met their goal of 100 percent registration set in June with the help of Martin Luther King III and Bill Wachtel, co-founder of the Drum Major Institute, a community action group founded during the Civil Rights movement.

“This is very positive,” King said Thursday. “If athletes and NFL players are engaged, there are more people that will want to be engaged, because they see them as role models.”

Wachtel said he’s not aware of any other team with 100 percent registration, but the signup effort is expanding to other teams in the NFL, NBA and other leagues. King visited the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.

The effort is being supported by the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality, an alliance created by Dolphins owner Stephen Ross to improve race relations.

