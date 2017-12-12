Field Negro: Unwanted guest

Take for instance Donald trump using the opening of a Civil Rights Museum in Mississippi as a political prop to bolster his failing presidency. Shame on the governor of that state for inviting him, and greater shame still on trump for accepting his invitation.

While I did not want to physically puke as my friend Charles Blow did, I did have a angry visceral reaction to a charlatan such as trump using the bloody and long struggle of those who fought for civil rights in his sick egotistical game.

Surely Mr. trump had to know that his record on civil rights and his racist actions in the past and the present should have disqualified him from being anywhere Mississippi on Saturday. And yet, there he was, giving canned and prepared remarks with Dr. Ben and whatever other house Negro he could find by his side (or behind him) to make sure that the optics was just right.

The people who fought the long hard battle for civil rights in this country held the moral high ground, and they were brave in the face of incredible danger. Mr. trump is probably the most immoral man to ever sit in the Oval Office, and that’s saying something, given some of the actual slaveholders who came before him. And as we all know, he is certainly a coward. By just being in that building trump a slapped every American with a decent bone in their body in the face.

I will close with the words of a real civil rights hero, John Lewis, who chose not to be a pawn in trump’s political chess game.

“President Trump’s attendance and his hurtful policies are an insult to the people portrayed in this civil rights museum. The struggles represented in this museum exemplify the truth of what really happened in Mississippi.”

http://field-negro.blogspot.com/2017/12/unwanted-guest.html?