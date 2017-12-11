She’s Married Now: LeToya Luckett Weds Tommicus Walker In Romantic Ceremony

Congrats are in order for songstress LeToya Luckett!
The ‘Destiny’s Child’ alum wed beau Tommicus Walker over the weekend. The couple exchanged vows Sunday evening in a luxurious ceremony in Austin, Texas.
The bride wore a custom Vera Wang gown down the aisle, as singer Tank serenaded the audience with his rendition of ‘At Last.’
Attendees of the ceremony captured Luckett and her new hubby getting down at the reception:
Luckett & Walker’s whirlwind romance was kept from the public eye until about three months ago when the ‘Back To Life’ singer flashed her sparkly engagement ring on Instagram, prompting fans to question ‘who is this new mystery fiance?’
Days later, Luckett revealed their love story in an exclusive to Essence Magazine, telling the publication she and Tommicus Walker met after a prophetic word from Pastor John Gray saying, ‘her husband is on his way.’
After being introduced by friends, the pair spoke for weeks over the phone without ever seeing a photo of the other and bonded through conversation and their love of God.
Once they met in person, it was all fireworks from there.
Congrats to the couple!
SOURCE: Essence Magazine
