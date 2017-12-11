Metro
Communion Sunday at Ebenezer Baptist Church (Photos)


Courier Newsroom, Photos by J.L. Martello
IT WAS COMMUNION SUNDAY at Ebenezer Baptist Church in the Hill District, Dec. 3. This important day had many highlights, including the Ebenezer Baptist Church choir, left, and the powerful message from Rev. Dr. Vincent Campbell, right. (Photos by J.L. Martello)

THE MOTHERS OF EBENEZER BAPTIST CHURCH

COMEDIAN TIM SHROPSHIRE doing a stand-up show for the church.

THE PERFECT WAY to raise the youth—in the church.

THE EBENEZER BAPTIST CHURCH YOUTH DANCE GROUP

