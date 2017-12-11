Can you ‘Woo Woo Woo?’ …R&B icon Jeffrey Osborne to perform Dec. 14 at AWC

Jeffrey Osborne is eagerly anticipating his performance, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m., at the August Wilson Center, Downtown.

And so are his many fans.

The five-time platinum recording star told the New Pittsburgh Courier that he hasn’t been to Pittsburgh in several years, and promised to give his fans a show to remember.

“Fans can expect a little bit of everything from me,” Osborne said. “I generally try to do pieces of what I’ve recorded going back to L.T.D. all the way to my solo career. I basically try to read the audience and see what they may be looking for.”

This performance is going to be a family affair for Osborne. Joey Diggs, one of his backup singers, was born and raised in Pittsburgh. He’s also excited to see his big brother, Joe Osborne, who currently lives here in the City of Bridges.

“I get a chance to hang out with my brother a little bit,” Osborne said about his brother, whom he hasn’t seen in a while.

The Grammy-nominated singer is the youngest of 12, five brothers and six sisters, and recalls that they all became interested in music because of their father, Clarence “Legs” Osborne. Their dad would play with big bands led by the likes of Duke Ellington and Count Basie when the bands came to their hometown of Providence.

