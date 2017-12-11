50 Years of Center for Family Excellence, Inc. (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Dec. 6)

For the past 50 years, the Center for Family Excellence (CFE) has been working to help families survive and thrive amid adversity. Each program offered works to restore, sustain and strengthen family relationships that are under potential stress. Mary C. Young, CFE Chairperson of the Board of Directors said the center staff works directly with families throughout Allegheny County under the direction of Dr. Thomas as well as collaborate with other human services to prevent and intercept cycles of behavior that are destructive to individuals, families and neighborhoods.

On Oct. 27 at The University Club in Oakland, CFE celebrated 50 Years of “Values For Life” with an Anniversary Dinner honoring Dr. Jerome Taylor and Dr. Lenall Thomas. Taylor is President and Founder of CFE, and the work of CFE has been recognized as one of the best managed non-profit organizations in the region (Alfred W. Wishart Jr. Award) and its violence prevention program has been rated as the best in Pennsylvania. Thomas is Chief Executive Officer at CFE. She is a certified Values for Life Trainer and has conducted trainings and workshops nationwide. She is also an adjunct professor in the Degree Completion Programs at Geneva College. Thomas has been with CFE since its inception.

