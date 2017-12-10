Metro
Home > Metro

The act of ‘giving’ is always in season at Wesley Center AME Zion


Courier Newsroom, Photos by J.L. Martello
2 reads
Leave a comment

Thanksgiving Dinner at Wesley Center AME Zion

WESLEY CENTER AME ZION Church in the Hill District opened their doors to all for a fulfilling Thanksgiving Dinner, on Thanksgiving Day. (Photos by J.L. Martello)

LAURA MITCHELL-DENDY

ERIN AYERS, BABY SYDNEY AYERS

GINA MITCHELL

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading The act of ‘giving’ is always in season at Wesley Center AME Zion

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular