Roy Moore Says The Last Time America Was Great Was During Slavery

Roy Moore and other Republican Party “superstars” continue to display racism and ineptitude, but their extremely loyal base doesn’t seem to care.

In the latest incident, the Alabama Senate-candidate, plagued by a reputation of alleged sexual misconduct with teenagers, openly declared at a campaign event that the last time America was great was during slavery.

Yeah, he said that.

The comments came during in article that ran in September in the Los Angeles Times, but went viral yesterday after Eric Columbus, a former member of the Obama administration, tweeted about it on Thursday.

Can't make this up — Roy Moore said in September that the last time America was great was when we had slavery. (h/t @reckonalabama)https://t.co/NMF4BCQ6ZS pic.twitter.com/XbpPtdifuS — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) December 7, 2017

When asked a question by one of the only Black folks in attendance at the Florence, Alabama event, he said:

“I think it was great at the time when families were united—even though we had slavery—they cared for one another. … Our families were strong, our country had a direction.”

Horrifying.

It’s no secret that many (if not all) people assume that when Trump and his cronies say “Make America Great Again,” that this is part of what they mean. Now, thanks to Moore, it’s been made plain.

Moore is also accused of sexually assaulting teen girls, which led to him losing his job in his 30s, but doesn’t seem to have any affect on his popularity for one of the highest offices in the state of Alabama. Recent polls have him just 4 points behind Doug Jones, his Democratic opponent in the state. The election is Dec. 12.

