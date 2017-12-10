Metro
Home > Metro

It’s Tamiko’s Day – Dec. 5, 2017 Tamiko Stanley Day in Pittsburgh


Courier Newsroom, Photos by J.L. Martello
6 reads
Leave a comment

IT’S TAMIKO’S DAY—The City of Pittsburgh proclaimed Dec. 5, 2017 as “Tamiko L. Stanley Day.” A fierce advocate locally for diversity in the workplace, in 2008 she created DiverseCity 365, a program that greatly increased diversity throughout the City of Pittsburgh personnel departments. Stanley now lives in Maryland. (Photo by J.L. Martello)

TAMIKO L. STANLEY DAY IN PITTSBURGH—Surrounded by family, friends and her closest supporters, human resources professional and diversity advocate Tamiko L. Stanley holds her proclamation from the city. December 5, 2017 was the official date for the occasion. (Photos by J.L. Martello)

TAMIKO L. STANLEY

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading It’s Tamiko’s Day – Dec. 5, 2017 Tamiko Stanley Day in Pittsburgh

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular