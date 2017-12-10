Business
Home > Business

Failing to address harassment allegations can cost employers


Andrew Welsh-Huggins
3 reads
Leave a comment

This combination of file photos shows from left, Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes. The accusations are so lurid they sound like outliers, headlined reminders of the way more workplaces used to be. But years after companies and courts began insisting sexual harassment has no place on the job, it continues to fester – particularly when employers tolerate it, experts say. (AP Photo)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)—When it comes to sexual harassment allegations, no employer wants to find itself in the position an Indiana university was in during the 1990s, when a woman complained to a senior administrator that the school’s chancellor had groped her.

“Oh, no, not again,” said the administrator at Indiana University’s South Bend campus.

A jury awarded the woman $800,000.

Although a judge later slashed that to $50,000, the message was clear: Failing to address allegations of sexual misconduct in the workplace can have expensive legal consequences for employers.

“You don’t have to fire people necessarily, but doing nothing is usually not helpful,” said Camille Hebert, an employment discrimination professor at the Ohio State law school.

Earlier this year, a former University of California, Santa Cruz student who alleges she was raped by a professor settled her claim against the university system for $1.15 million over what she says was its failure to address previous allegations of sexual harassment and sexual violence by the faculty member.

It is with that reality in mind that companies are swiftly firing powerful men accused of misbehavior and taking a zero-tolerance attitude toward such wrongdoing. But whether a no-mercy approach is a good idea is a matter of debate.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Failing to address harassment allegations can cost employers

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular