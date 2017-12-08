The music saved Spike Lee and Netflix’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’

You’ve read the title for this article and you’re probably sharpening your pitchforks as we speak, but let me explain…

Legendary director Spike Lee, in his first Netflix original series, remade his first feature film, “She’s Gotta Have It” (1988). And if it weren’t for the amazing score that accompanied the complicatedness of Nola Darling, I probably would not have finished the series.

My curiosity was only piqued to find out what jams Spike Lee had lined up on the show’s jukebox. Almost every scene is orchestrated by classics like Maxwell’s “This Woman’s Work,” Mary J. Blige’s “My Life,” Force MD’s “Tender Love,” and Me’Shell NdegeOcello’s “Fool of Me.”

The show came to a sweet close with a tribute to the late, great Prince. This remake dabbles in art, politics, civil rights, free speech, and sexual orientation. But, the music is what dominates and overflows the plot pot like a syrupy sweet.

“She’s Gotta Have It,” which was released on Thanksgiving Day, follows the iconic Nola Darling (DeWanda Wise) and her rendezvous with four different beaus; Greer (Cleo Anthony), Mars (Anthony Ramos), Jamie (Lyriq Bent), and Opal (Ilfenesh Hadera). Nola Darling (because you have to say her first and last name every time) is the Brooklyn beauty with a sexual appetite and a creative, inventive eye to match.

DeWanda Wise is picturesque. She’s woke, culturally responsive, and the perfect candidate to reincarnate the original Nola Darling (Tracy Camilla Johns).

Overall, I was not completely blown away. As a result, Christmas is around the corner, and I have outlined my own “She’s Gotta Have It” wish list: I wish there was no remake. Just leave the 1986 version in the 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks vault.

