Odom to become Plum’s first African American Councilman

For 11 years, Dave Odom put his computer expertise to work in cryptology and information warfare for the U.S. Navy and the Department of Defense, and their contractors. In the 14 years since, he has continued to do so in the private sector and is currently the chief information security officer at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory in West Mifflin.

But in January, he will be putting his expertise to a new use improving transparency and communications after he is sworn in as Plum Borough’s newest—and first African American—Councilman.

“I won the last seat by 37 votes. So that old saying that every vote counts is true,” Odom told the New Pittsburgh Courier in an exclusive interview. “I wasn’t aware there hadn’t been a Black councilmember in Plum, but on election night, people were congratulating me when someone said I’d made history by being the first. After electing a Black president, you wouldn’t think it would be that big a deal—but it does reflect the idea that elected officials aligning with demographics of community is important.”

Though he had never given running for office a thought prior to being approached, Odom said he benefited from some name recognition because of his years of community activity.

“When we relocated here in 2003, I built a house and began working in my church, helping with their finances and becoming a trustee, but I also coach basketball and soccer. So, a lot of people knew me,” he said.

“So, after I talked over with my wife, I ran on the platform of improving transparency in decision making in local government, and that seemed to resonate. So, I posted some videos on my objectives. I think I did use tech to my advantage. While door-knocking and attending events is important, being on social media and projecting my image and plans to improve the borough—that helps people identify with you and also interact directly.”

