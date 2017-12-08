My habits must change, but my commitment will not falter

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—As you may have heard, I have hard news to share. After a battery of tests, my physicians have informed me that I am suffering from Parkinson’s disease, the very disease that bested my father. For the last three years, I have felt some of the effects.

I have found it increasingly difficult to perform routine tasks. Getting around became more of challenge. Now I know why. Parkinson’s is an incurable, progressive disorder of the nervous system. It affects movement and often mood. More than 1 million Americans live it, with 60,000 diagnosed each year. It is the second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s. Men are more likely to contract it than women; the elderly more at risk than the young.

There is no cure for Parkinson’s but there are plenty of ways to slow its progress. For me, the diagnosis is not a stop sign, but a warning light that I must make lifestyle changes and dedicate myself to physical therapy to slow the disease’s progression. This diagnosis is personal but it is more than that. I will use my voice to help in finding a cure for a disease that afflicts 7 million to 10 million worldwide.

I plan to visit pharmaceutical companies and research centers to learn what is being done and what is needed to move forward. I have fought for universal, affordable health care for years. With Donald Trump’s budget calling for unconscionable cuts in medical research and disease prevention, and with the House Republicans voting to eliminate the tax deduction for families with high medical expenses and continuing to try to roll back health care coverage, millions of families will be injured.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: