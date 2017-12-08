Janet Jackson never left me my tickets, and gotta get our kids while they’re young…(Bill Neal’s Column Dec. 6)

:10—While you Pittsburghers continue to speak, question, challenge, boycott/or not and all the other things you claim to care about as it relates to the Colin Kaepernick movement, I will remind you once again that you have near-zero Black or female on-air radio and TV personalities in this city and/or county, but you just keep doing what you’re doing. Don’t worry. Somebody else will fix it as always!

:09—Yea, here’s a movie review for ya. Hey Denzel, just cause you won a couple Oscars don’t mean you can make any ole movie. This payday you got for Roman J. Israel, Esquire send me my money back, man! Only two basketballs.

:08—Tiger’s back. I said it a year ago and I’m sticking to it. Tiger will win another major, maybe two. All he has to do is leave the drugs alone (prescription?) and break out the little black book.

:07—Helmets off to the Gateway High School football team. They’re going trophy hunting for a state title.

