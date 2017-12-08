If Black Lives really matter to Black people, then stop watching the NFL

(NNPA)–For years, the African American community has been asking and insisting that our professional athletes do more for our community. We ask them to give money towards initiatives and good causes, we ask them to be role models, and we ask them to stand up, speak up and speak out on issues affecting our community.

And yet, as you read this article today, there are pro football players that have taken a stance against oppression, police brutality and the killing of Black people by law enforcement officers all across this country. Yet, these athletes are under attack by the media, by “fans” who claim that they have ruined the game of football, because they will not stand during the national anthem…and yes, the players have even come under attack by the 45th occupant of the White House.

The Black Lives Matter movement and the many of the NFL players are standing up (or kneeling) for justice and “just us.” We are demanding justice for things that happen to just us. We demand justice for the racial profiling that happens to just us. We demand justice for the excessive force that is used against just us. And we are demanding justice, on behalf of millions of voiceless African Americans all across the country, for the lives that have been lost as a result of law enforcement officers shooting us (unarmed, Black Americans) at alarming rates.

Numbers don’t lie, and videos don’t lie either. Black men are killed by police officers in extrajudicial shootings at much higher rates that far outweigh the rate of that White men are shot and killed by police officers, which indicates to me that these killings repeatedly happen to just us; and think about the number of videos that we have seen that show Black people gunned down, choked out, manhandled and beaten; while at the same time we see videos of Whites blatantly disrespecting police officers and daring them to do something to them, and those suspects are able to walk away unharmed.

